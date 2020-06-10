Decatur Area Arts Council class blows bubbles in the wind

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Blowing bubbles on a windy day can be interesting.

The Decatur Area Arts Council wasn't able to schedule its usual summer camps this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this week began holding small group classes and the first was based on bubbles.

Connie Brewster, leading the class, showed them art prints that made use of transparent and opaque images, reflection and light, before the kids blew bubbles into the air of Central Park in the sun.

“If it weren't for the wind, this would be a perfect day,” Brewster said with a rueful laugh as she and assistant Shannon Cook chased paper towels and art supply lids that were blown off the work area.

While blowing the bubbles, Brewster pointed out the things she wanted the children to notice and remember: where the many colors shone; where were there reflections, where starbursts of light appeared. She chose bubbles because blowing bubbles is such a classic summertime activity, and then had to look for art that matched the theme.