Decatur Area Arts Council class blows bubbles in the wind

DECATUR — Blowing bubbles on a windy day can be interesting.
The Decatur Area Arts Council wasn't able to schedule its usual summer camps this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, but this week began holding small group classes and the first was based on bubbles.
Connie Brewster, leading the class, showed them art prints that made use of transparent and opaque images, reflection and light, before the kids blew bubbles into the air of Central Park in the sun.
“If it weren't for the wind, this would be a perfect day,” Brewster said with a rueful laugh as she and assistant Shannon Cook chased paper towels and art supply lids that were blown off the work area.
Arts council Executive Director Jerry Johnson stressed that the masks were being made from scrap fabric by a local volunteer artist and would not qualify as personal protective equipment.
While blowing the bubbles, Brewster pointed out the things she wanted the children to notice and remember: where the many colors shone; where were there reflections, where starbursts of light appeared. She chose bubbles because blowing bubbles is such a classic summertime activity, and then had to look for art that matched the theme.
The next activity was learning to draw bubbles. The kids used paper cups and lids as templates and pencils to draw circles on black card stock, which they outlined with white oil pastels. Then, using other colors as they chose, they added bits of color for reflective effect and used the white again for the starbursts.
“I got oil pastel all over me,” said Siena Ronine. She and her sister, Aurora, and their playmates Hazel and Liesl Kopeika all attended the class together. Siena said she “needed somewhere to go.”
The girls have regular play dates together and they all enjoy art, making the class a good fit to suit them all. They've all used oil pastels before and Siena and Aurora have their own set at home.
The classes will continue over the next three weeks, with different topics each week, Brewster said, to see what the level of interest is and to provide art education for children with the hope that the Decatur Area Arts Council is able to reschedule camps later in the summer.
Registration is available at decaturarts.org.
