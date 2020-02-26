Decatur-area Christians celebrate start of Lent with Ash Wednesday

DECATUR – Holy Family School holds a midweek Mass for students every week, but this week, the Mass was special.
Wednesday was the Christian observance of Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent, a 40-day period leading up to Easter.
In his homily, the Rev. Joe Molloy referred to the passage in the book of Matthew where Jesus instructs his disciples to pray, fast and give to others all in secret, not for the praises of fellow humans, but so only God knows what they have done.
“Be careful not to practice your righteousness in front of others to be seen by them,” Jesus said. “If you do, you will have no reward from your Father in heaven.”
That entire passage, Molloy said, amounts to directions from Jesus on living a Christian life.
“The first direction is to pray,” he said. “The second direction is to fast. Fasting is giving something up. And not necessarily like soda or a candy bar. Those are all right. But how about giving up not doing what mom tells us?”
Fasting can be replacing something with something better: angry or unkind words with kindness and patience, for example.
The third direction, he said is giving to others.
“It's saying, 'I don't need that money. I'll give it to somebody who has hardly anything,” Molloy said. “If we follow those directions, they're going to get us where we need to go.”
Wednesday's service was planned by the sixth grade students, with cantors Jonah Powell and Quentin Damery leading the singing.
“It's the start of Lent and it's a celebration time,” Jonah said. “It's a time for reverence and peace.”
The boys lead the singing almost every week, Quentin said, and it's important that the cantors know all the music well.
“Not a lot of people know all the songs, so not a lot of people could lead them into the new songs,” Quentin said. “We do it almost every week and I've been doing this since fourth grade and I'm really, really used to it.”
To Holy Family Principal Debbie Alexander, worshiping with the children and often, members of their families every week, is a time when the whole school community can come together as a family and find comfort and encouragement in their faith. Parents and grandparents can model their faith for the children.
“The world can be harsh,” Alexander said. “And we get to come here every week for an affirmation that the world is good and we are called to be kind and loving to others. It's a reminder of that and it helps us to refocus every week.”
