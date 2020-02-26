Decatur-area Christians celebrate start of Lent with Ash Wednesday

Fasting can be replacing something with something better: angry or unkind words with kindness and patience, for example.

The third direction, he said is giving to others.

“It's saying, 'I don't need that money. I'll give it to somebody who has hardly anything,” Molloy said. “If we follow those directions, they're going to get us where we need to go.”

Wednesday's service was planned by the sixth grade students, with cantors Jonah Powell and Quentin Damery leading the singing.

“It's the start of Lent and it's a celebration time,” Jonah said. “It's a time for reverence and peace.”

The boys lead the singing almost every week, Quentin said, and it's important that the cantors know all the music well.

“Not a lot of people know all the songs, so not a lot of people could lead them into the new songs,” Quentin said. “We do it almost every week and I've been doing this since fourth grade and I'm really, really used to it.”