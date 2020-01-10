Decatur-area educator chosen as McLean County Unit 5 superintendent

NORMAL — A Decatur-area educator has been selected as the next superintendent at McLean County Unit 5.
Kristen Kendrick-Weikle is being recommended for the position as the Unit 5's 13th superintendent, the district announced Friday.
The school board is expected to approve her appointment at a special meeting Monday to succeed current Unit 5 superintendent, Mark Daniel, who announced his resignation in September. He will leave the district June 30.
Kendrick-Weikle said she is honored and excited to serve the Unit 5 community, according to a news release from Unit 5.
“Unit 5 is an outstanding district and I am confident that we can build upon the incredible work already in place, “ she said. “I value clear, honest and ongoing communication and believe this is essential to moving the district forward to truly have all students achieve their personal excellence.
"I look forward to meeting and building relationships with Unit 5 students, staff, and community members.”
Kendrick-Weikle has been an educator for 23 years and is currently the superintendent at Warrensburg-Latham, a district just northwest of Decatur.
Warrensburg-Latham is a unit district encompassing 92 square miles and serving about 1,000 students in the village of Warrensburg. The district sits on a single 82-acre campus with one elementary, one junior high and one high school.
You have free articles remaining.
She previously served as director of special education for the Special Education Association of Adams County and as a principal in the Quincy school district. She also was an adjunct professor at John Wood Community College in Quincy.
“Dr. Kendrick-Weikle will be an excellent addition to the Unit 5 Family,” said Barry Hitchins, school board president. “She brings vision, passion and experience to our district that will serve our staff, students and community as we continue to educate each student to achieve personal excellence.”
Kendrick-Weikle’s incoming salary was not available Friday. After a raise in September, Daniel’s salary in his final year is $205,642.
The Unit 5 school board hired School Exec Connect, a consulting firm, in September to assist in the search for a new superintendent to fill Daniel’s shoes.
Consultants Diane Robertson and Jill Hawk compiled a profile of the ideal superintendent candidate using feedback from 15 focus groups, two open forums and 1,134 online surveys taken from the district community.
The profile, which was presented to the board at the beginning of the search in October, included leadership characteristics and skills of an effective communicator, including approachability and accountability.
An understanding of cultural diversity and the development of a strategy for recruiting minority staff members was one of the priorities of the profile.
Fixing transportation and having a strong knowledge of Illinois school finance were also identified from the district community feedback as priorities for the next superintendent.
The consultants used the profile to vet potential candidates and recommend their top five to seven people for the job.
The school board conducted interviews throughout December, narrowing the finalists to three and eventually to one.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.