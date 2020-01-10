Decatur-area educator chosen as McLean County Unit 5 superintendent

"I look forward to meeting and building relationships with Unit 5 students, staff, and community members.”

Kendrick-Weikle has been an educator for 23 years and is currently the superintendent at Warrensburg-Latham, a district just northwest of Decatur.

Warrensburg-Latham is a unit district encompassing 92 square miles and serving about 1,000 students in the village of Warrensburg. The district sits on a single 82-acre campus with one elementary, one junior high and one high school.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She previously served as director of special education for the Special Education Association of Adams County and as a principal in the Quincy school district. She also was an adjunct professor at John Wood Community College in Quincy.

“Dr. Kendrick-Weikle will be an excellent addition to the Unit 5 Family,” said Barry Hitchins, school board president. “She brings vision, passion and experience to our district that will serve our staff, students and community as we continue to educate each student to achieve personal excellence.”

Kendrick-Weikle’s incoming salary was not available Friday. After a raise in September, Daniel’s salary in his final year is $205,642.