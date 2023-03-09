DECATUR — At last year's regional spelling bee, Khadijah Abdul-Rahman watched fellow Maroa-Forsyth Middle School student Arnav Kolluru win and go on to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, while she finished fifth.
Kolluru, now in high school, was victorious in the regional spelling bees in 2020, 2021 and 2022, and won the Macon County bee as a fifth grader in 2019, though he didn't win the regional bee that year. That victory went to Our Lady of Lourdes seventh grader Sarvesh Arivarasu.
Maroa-Forsyth students are no strangers to winning spelling bees or competing in multiple years, and all four contestants from Maroa-Forsyth this year have moved on to the regional spelling bee, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Richland Community College's Shilling Center.
Abdul-Rahman, now in eighth grade, will have one last chance, alongside fellow Maroa-Forsyth students Juan Soto, who won the Macon County bee, Katherine Nilles and Yousuf Qureshi.
Twenty-two spellers from the region will compete for the chance to go on to the national bee, with Bee Week beginning May 28 and finals broadcast on Thursday, June 1, on the ION network.
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee proves every year that word knowledge is personal and idiosyncratic. Words that baffle most of the audience are considered easy by elite spellers. And spellers get tripped up by words that many older people come across frequently. Here are some memorable words from Thursday's final rounds of the bee.
Above: Erin Howard, 12, from Huntsville, Ala., reacts after spelling her word correctly during the 90th Scripps National Spelling Bee, Thursday, June 1, 2017, in Oxon Hill, Md.
MARRAM
A Scandinavian-derived word for a beach grass. Rohan Rajeev misspelled it as "marem," opening the door for Ananya Vinay's victory.
WAYZGOOSE
A word of unknown origin, meaning a printer's annual outing or entertainment. Ananya Vinay spelled it correctly during her duel for the title with Rohan Rajeev.
STRULDBRUG
Coined by Jonathan Swift in his novel "Gulliver's Travels," it means one of a class of imaginary persons who can never die but are declared dead in law at the age of 80 and live on wretchedly at state expense. Shourav Dasari spelled it wrong and was eliminated in fourth place.
BUMICKY
A mixture of cement and powdered stone used for filling crevices. Tejas Muthusamy spelled this word, which has an unknown origin, correctly.
CORRIEDALE
A large, hornless sheep from New Zealand. This word led to the surprising elimination of Siyona Mishra, the reigning South Asian Spelling Bee champion. She went with "coreydale."
AUTEUR
Rutvik Gandharsi knew how to spell this word, but he didn't know what it meant — a film director who believes he or she is the sole author of a movie — and that was his downfall. He went with the similar-sounding "hauteur."
CHRYSELEPHANTINE
Composed of or adorned with gold or ivory. Tejas Muthusamy impressed the audience with his knowledge of roots by asking if it contained the Greek root "chrys," meaning gold.
WHIRLICOTE
A heavy and luxurious carriage or coach. Maggie Sheridan struggled just to pronounce the word correctly and then gave her best guess, getting it right just before her 2-minute allotted time expired. "One second to spare," pronouncer Jacques Bailly said. "Don't do that again."
SBRINZ
A hard cheese suitable for grating. Erin Howard spelled it correctly.
APPARENTEMENT
An alliance of French political parties formed during an election. "You really have to give me a word I know," Erin Howard said to pronouncer Jacques Bailly. Upon hearing the word, she asked, "Did you misunderstand my request?" She spelled it right anyway.
SKEUOMORPH
An ornament or design representing a utensil or implement. Shourav Dasari spelled it correctly.
