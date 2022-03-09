Decatur-area spellers to take stage with trip to Washington D.C. on the line

DECATUR – The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be back to normal for the first time since 2019.
The regional spelling bee will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Richland Community College in the Shilling Center, with 21 spellers participating, and the winner of that bee will represent the region at the national bee.
Last year's regional bee winner, Arnav Kolluru, who is now an eighth-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, will compete again this year.
The finals will air live on ION and Bounce on June 2, with actor/director and literacy advocate LeVar Burton as host. Semifinals will be broadcast on June 1.
The Scripps National Spelling Bee has existed since 1925.
PHOTOS: Students compete at Macon County Spelling Bee
Kolluru_Arnav 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Maroa-Forsyth Elementary School student Arnav Kolluru reacts after winning the Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday.
Lowe_Kaimyn 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Hope Academy student Kaimyn Lowe competes in the Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday.
Tyus_Sequoia 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Stephen Decatur Middle School student Sequoia Tyus spells a word during the Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday.
Howe_Mary 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW Muffley School student Mary Howe reacts after correctly spelling a word during the Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday.
Macon County Spelling Bee 1 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 2 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 3 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 4 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 5 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 6 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 7 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 8 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 9 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 10 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 11 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 12 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 13 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 14 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 15 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 16 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 17 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 18 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 19 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 20 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 21 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 22 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Macon County Spelling Bee 23 2.19.19.jpg
JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW The Macon County spelling bee at Richland Community College Tuesday February 19, 2019
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.