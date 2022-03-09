Decatur-area spellers to take stage with trip to Washington D.C. on the line

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DECATUR – The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be back to normal for the first time since 2019.

The bee was canceled in 2020 and last year, contestants had to go through preliminary rounds virtually. The 15 finalists went to Orlando, Fla. instead of Washington D.C.

The regional spelling bee will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Richland Community College in the Shilling Center, with 21 spellers participating, and the winner of that bee will represent the region at the national bee.

Last year's regional bee winner, Arnav Kolluru, who is now an eighth-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, will compete again this year.

The finals will air live on ION and Bounce on June 2, with actor/director and literacy advocate LeVar Burton as host. Semifinals will be broadcast on June 1.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has existed since 1925.

+20 
Evan Vearil

Evan Vearil

7th grade

East Prairie Middle School
+20 
Alayna Bickel

Alayna Bickel 

8th grade

Meridian Middle School
+20 
Liam Collins

Liam Collins

7th grade

Cowden-Herrick Junior High School
+20 
Mary Crist

Mary Crist

7th grade

Sullivan Middle School
+20 
Rachel Bumatayo

Rachel Bumatayo

8th grade

Charleston Middle School
+20 
Sophia Jordan

Sophia Jordan

5th grade

American Dreamer STEM Academy
+20 
Krista Giltner

Krista Giltner

7th grade

Mount Zion Junior High School
+20 
Kadan Herschberger

Kadan Herschberger

8th grade

Arthur Grade School
+20 
Khadijah Abdul-Rahman

Khadijah Abdul-Rahman

7th grade

Maroa-Forsyth Middle School
+20 
Jack Tinsley

Jack Tinsley

7th grade

North Clay Junior High
+20 
James Wise

James Wise

8th grade

Effingham Junior High School
+20 
Johnna Pease

Johnna Pease

7th grade

Richland County Middle School
+20 
Ian Doris

Ian Doris

7th grade

Richland County Middle School
+20 
Elija Rockey

Elija Rockey

6th grade

Mount Zion Intermediate School
+20 
Ella Parks

Ella Parks

5th grade

Meridian Elementary School
+20 
Ellyana Robison

Ellyana Robison

7th grade

Effingham Junior High School
+20 
Heath Allen

Heath Allen

6th grade

Sangamon Valley Middle School
+20 
Cassie Block

Cassie Block

7th grade

Bement Middle School
+20 
Arnav Kolluru

Arnav Kolluru

8th grade

Maroa-Forsyth Middle School
+20 
Ben Newhouse

Ben Newhouse

7th grade

Atwood-Hammond Grade School
+20 
Aditi Kolluru

Aditi Kolluru

4th grade

Maroa-Forsyth Grade School

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

