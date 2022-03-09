Decatur-area spellers to take stage with trip to Washington D.C. on the line

DECATUR – The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee will be back to normal for the first time since 2019.

The bee was canceled in 2020 and last year, contestants had to go through preliminary rounds virtually. The 15 finalists went to Orlando, Fla. instead of Washington D.C.

The regional spelling bee will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 12, at Richland Community College in the Shilling Center, with 21 spellers participating, and the winner of that bee will represent the region at the national bee.

Last year's regional bee winner, Arnav Kolluru, who is now an eighth-grader at Maroa-Forsyth Middle School, will compete again this year.

The finals will air live on ION and Bounce on June 2, with actor/director and literacy advocate LeVar Burton as host. Semifinals will be broadcast on June 1.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee has existed since 1925.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.