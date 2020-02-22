Decatur Assistant Superintendent Bouchard to coach football at St. Louis school

DECATUR — Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent at Decatur Public Schools since 2018, will step down to become head football coach at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School.
The St. Louis school is a private, nonprofit day school in St. Louis for children from junior kindergarten through 12th grade. It announced Bouchard's new position on its website.
Bouchard, 55, is set to start with the fall 2020 football season. He will finish his second year in Decatur on June 30.
In a phone interview with the Herald & Review on Saturday, Bouchard said he had been contemplating the next move in his career before he was contacted by the MICDS athletic director. While he had been an administrator in Decatur, Bouchard had decades of coaching experience at other programs.
"I did some soul-searching on how I wanted to spend the next 10 years," he said.
According to Bouchard, the MICDS athletic director was aware of his coaching record and contacted him suggesting he join the coaching staff. Bouchard acknowledged that he still had an desire to coach.
"It never really leaves you," he said. "But I appreciate Dr. (Paul) Fregeau and the board. They welcomed me with open arms."
Bouchard admitted the timing wasn't part of his original plan.
"I wished I could have seen some of the projects come through," he said. "But sometimes the good Lord sends you in another direction."
During his time in Decatur, the school district made strides on its wide-ranging strategic plan to turn the district into a "destination" for families. The long-term plan includes narrowing the number of facilities from 22 to 17, increasing the capacity of some programs and changing school boundaries.
"We’re going to miss Dr. Bouchard. He’s done wonderful work for the district," said Denise Swarthout, chief communications officer for Decatur Public Schools. "We understand his heart is in coaching and wish him nothing but the best."
Bouchard has extensive football coaching experience. He previously coached at Staley High School in Kansas City and before that, led the football program at Harrisonville High School south of Kansas City. He stepped down at Staley after the 2015 season and remained as an administrator with the North Kansas City School District until 2017.
He was inducted into the Missouri Football Coaches Hall of Fame in 2016.
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR