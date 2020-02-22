Decatur Assistant Superintendent Bouchard to coach football at St. Louis school

DECATUR — Fred Bouchard, assistant superintendent at Decatur Public Schools since 2018, will step down to become head football coach at Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School.

The St. Louis school is a private, nonprofit day school in St. Louis for children from junior kindergarten through 12th grade. It announced Bouchard's new position on its website.

Bouchard, 55, is set to start with the fall 2020 football season. He will finish his second year in Decatur on June 30.

In a phone interview with the Herald & Review on Saturday, Bouchard said he had been contemplating the next move in his career before he was contacted by the MICDS athletic director. While he had been an administrator in Decatur, Bouchard had decades of coaching experience at other programs.

"I did some soul-searching on how I wanted to spend the next 10 years," he said.

According to Bouchard, the MICDS athletic director was aware of his coaching record and contacted him suggesting he join the coaching staff. Bouchard acknowledged that he still had an desire to coach.

