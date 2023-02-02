DECATUR — South Shores School's secretary Samantha Karch loves hockey.

Better known among her school community as “Secretary Sam,” Karch realized that students were not familiar with hockey for the most part, and decided she wanted to do something to introduce them to the sport. She called Decatur Blaze to ask if some players could visit and on Thursday. They did.

A student gave her the idea when he was telling her about wanting to become a football player, she said. She knew the Decatur Blaze players have to work hard, not only in practice and conditioning, but some of them hold down jobs and some are still in school, too.

“We had a conversation about the things we have to do to reach our goals,” she said. “I asked him if he's ever seen a hockey team play.”

Decatur Blaze offered to visit and bring tickets for students, who can attend Saturday's game free with a paid adult.

“I thought it was interesting what their structure was like,” Karch said. “Even though they're 17, 18 years old, they have a 10 o'clock curfew. They practice from 9:30 (a.m.) to 1:30 (p.m.) and they have to clean the locker room before they leave.”

Her son played hockey for three years and she's a big fan of the Chicago Blackhawks. Most of the students at South Shores know football, basketball and baseball, but she wanted them to know hockey, also.

“I enjoy reading to children,” said Drew Pousosa, 19, who plays center and right wing for the Blaze. “I do it at home with my little cousin.”

“I just wanted to show I care about the community and to support the kids and help the kids,” said Bruin Schwendeman, who plays left wing.

They had to explain some things in the books they read, which were all children's books about hockey, Pousosa said, but it was teaching them about the game and they enjoyed that.

Missing practice on Thursday to visit the school wasn't getting them out of practice entirely, though, Schwendeneman said.

“We have to go practice later,” he said.

In Lorraine Major's kindergarten class, the kids got to vote on one of four books to hear and chose “The Magic Hockey Stick” by Peter Maloney, but first they had so many questions the players were kept busy answering them for several minutes.

“When you guys play hockey, do you have to listen and follow directions?” Major asked.

Landyn Ringenberg laughed.

“Oh, yeah,” he said. “My coach yells at me all the time for not listening.”

Major said that she planned to use the team's visit to talk about teamwork with her students, as well as dedication and practice, setting goals and working toward them, and watching part of a hockey game on the classroom TV to see how it all works.

