Decatur board discusses WSJ editorial and student achievement

DECATUR — The Decatur school board held a lengthy discussion about a recent Wall Street Journal editorial which specifically named Decatur Public Schools as an example of a failing education system.

“I have a third grader who is not at grade level in reading and math,” said board member Regan Lewis, who as an attorney has also acted as a guardian ad litem for other children who “don't have it as good as my kid,” she added. “We need to ask administration how we can help, really help.”

With people in the community reacting to the editorial, she said, now is the time to openly ask for adults to volunteer in schools, and to ask for suggestions on ways to address the learning loss from COVID-19 shutdowns and for ways to help kids who struggle.

The discussion was held during the board's regular meeting Tuesday night.

Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning Jeff Dase, who was filling in for Superintendent Rochelle Clark, said no one is disputing the Wall Street Journal's data, which is from the 2018-19 school year. That year was prior to Dase's arrival in the district, he said, when the district lacked a curriculum and most of the programs that have since been started to address low achievement.

“I know I wouldn't be here if the numbers had not been like that,” he said. “I was hired to increase student achievement. Stop talking about problems and start advocating for solutions.”

The opinion piece, credited to the publication's editorial board, referred to “an epidemic of indifferent instruction and social promotion” in Illinois schools. The piece was based on a story by Wirepoints that ran in June, which called test results “an indictment” of Illinois education policies.

Wirepoints is an independent nonprofit that studies Illinois economics and policy. Writers Ted Dabrowski and John Klingner have both worked at the Illinois Policy Institute. According to their report and Report Card data on Decatur schools, only 2% of Black students and 16% of white students in third grade in 2019 could read at grade level. Statewide, 22% of Black third-graders and 44% of white third-graders can read at grade level, for example.

"The data Wirepoints presents in this report represents an absolute dereliction of duty by those who run Illinois’ public schools," they wrote. "It’s not about money, it’s not about race, it’s not about curriculum and it’s not about critical race theory. It’s about a system that fails at its most basic function: to prepare Illinois children for their future."

Their report focused on Decatur, they wrote, because it is "the poster child for the education system's failures.

Dase said he is not upset that the data has been discussed, he said, but by the publication characterizing Decatur as a failing system. It takes time to right the ship, and the district has implemented a number of initiatives that are slowly correcting that low achievement. The most important thing, he said, is that kids are making progress.

Bill Clevenger, who has only served on the board a few weeks, said businesses in the community are looking at those children as their future work force, and it's critical that the students in the early grades have a solid foundation to build on, but that depends on consistent leadership. Clark, he said, is the 17th Decatur superintendent in the 35 years he's been in the community.

The discussion was prompted first by Caring Black Men members who spoke during public participation. The group, formed 17 years ago, visits Decatur schools and meets with students to provide positive male role models.

Founder Jeffrey Perkins, longtime member Jim Harris, and Al Williams talked about the boys they meet with regularly and how some of them don't consider grades important, and how they struggle with reading and math.

“Reading is the most important tool in their academic tool box,” Harris said. The district must allocate space, time and resources to addressing the problem early, he said.

The board also heard a presentation from Ashley Grayned, executive director of innovative programs and strategic planning, and human resources director Jason Fox, on a proposal called TeacherReady, which would pay the $5,750 tuition for long-term substitutes in the district who want to become certified teachers. The program is low-cost and takes a year or less to complete, at the candidate's own pace. With 61 teaching vacancies in Decatur, the district could make a dent in the shortage of teachers by recruiting long-term subs who have already proved their commitment to Decatur schools, and ask them to commit to teaching in the district for three years after they complete their certification.

The question board members had, however, was what recourse the district would have if those candidates did not fulfill the three-year commitment.

The board's legal counsel Brian Braun said the only option would be to sue them, and the district could only recover the cost of the TeacherReady tuition.

Fox said he has already received several emails from interested long-term substitutes and many of the district's long-term substitutes have already proved their commitment to the district by serving for, in some cases, years as subs.

The board agreed to allow Grayned and Fox to pursue a pilot version of the program, which would recruit five substitutes to begin.

In other business, Zach Shields, executive director of the Decatur Public Schools Foundation, announced that the Legacy of Learning banquet will be held on Nov. 5, honoring two alumni: Dion Brown, the chief operations officer for the National Museum of African-American Music; and Kara Demirjian-Huss, founder of DCC Marketing. The banquet will also honor a Decatur educator, who will be named in a few days once the decision-making process is complete.

Board President Andrew Taylor also reminded the community that Oct. 15 is the deadline for students to have their immunizations completed or they will be excluded from attending school until they are.