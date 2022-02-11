Decatur board not on the hook for final payment for superintendent search firm

This story has been updated to reflect a clarification for why the final payment wasn't made.

DECATUR — The firm hired to assist the Decatur school board with its search for a new superintendent has waived the final payment for its services.

"(The search firm) waived the (last) 25 percent because they made some mistakes," board President Dan Oakes said Friday.

The board, in June, approved a contract with Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates to lead the search for Paul Fregeau’s replacement. That contract, which totaled $24,950, called for 50% being paid upon execution of the agreement, 25% paid upon the presentation of a slate of candidates and 25% upon the appointment of the a superintendent.

Information about the final payment came in response to questions about a timeline of the search process released by the board at 4:21 p.m. Friday.

"What we're ready to do is move forward and do the business of the district," Oakes said on Friday after the timeline was released. "I think we've offered all the explanation to anybody that's needed. She'll be an excellent superintendent and we're ready to move on and do what needs to be done for the district."

The Herald & Review has a pending Freedom of Information Act request with the district seeking emails and other correspondence related to the search.

The information comes as community members have expressed concern about the hiring process, which ended Tuesday with the hiring of Rochelle Clark. Clark was an internal candidate who expressed an interest in the position after it was clear the board could not move forward with the two finalists, the timeline states.

The finalists were Michael Gaal and Mikayla Savoy-Brooks.

After both candidates appeared in online forums Jan. 5, the search firm told the school board that Gaal could not obtain certification in Illinois.

“As a result of the irregularities in the Superintendent search and the inconclusive outcome of the public forum, the majority of the Board did not feel they could move forward with Dr. Savoy-Brooks as a clear choice from either the Board or the community. Shortly after these findings, follow up phone calls were made to the top two candidates,” the timeline stated.

Oakes said Tuesday that Savoy-Brooks was removed from contention after she indicated she who would not take the position unless she could be assured a unanimous vote from the board.

The timeline states the board had reached a consensus to reach out to the Illinois Association of School Boards to assist with the renewed search, but didn’t pursue that option “because another internal candidate expressed interest in the case.”

“Board members had a discussion in a closed session meeting regarding the internal candidate; however, no formal job posting was made. The consensus from the Board was to proceed with an interview of the internal candidate,” the timeline states.

The board interviews Clark on Jan. 31 and approved hiring by a vote of 6-1 on Feb. 8.

Valerie Wells contributed to this report

