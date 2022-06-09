Decatur Board of Education drops pandemic provision for written comments at meetings

DECATUR -- The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education has dropped the provision allowing the public to submit written comments at board meetings.

During the pandemic, the board allowed the public to submit comments in written form due to COVID-19 and the fact that meetings were not fully open. Now that most COVID restrictions have been lifted, members of the public who wish to comment must appear in person to make those comments.

Anyone wishing to sign up in advance for public participation may do so by calling Board Secretary Melissa Bradford at 217-362-3011; otherwise, individuals may sign up upon arrival.

Masks are not required but are recommended when inside all Decatur Public Schools facilities, including during attendance at board of education meetings.

The next board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the first floor board room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.