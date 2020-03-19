Decatur Board of Education meeting closed to public

DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools Board of Education will hold its regularly scheduled board meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24.

The content of the meeting is being limited to only essential agenda items that the board must approve to keep district business moving forward, the district said in a statement. The meeting will be closed with the public as a precaution to protect public health and safety.

To align with current federal recommendations for gatherings, in-person attendance at the board meeting will be limited to 10 people. Some board members and members of the administration will participate in the meeting by phone or video conference.

Because of audio/visual limitations as a result of this virtual attendance, the district will not live stream the board meeting as it’s happening on Facebook Live or Channel 22. However, a video recording of the meeting will be posted at www.dps61.org within 24 hours of the board meeting.