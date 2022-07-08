 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur Board of Education to discuss strategic plan Tuesday

  • 0

DECATUR — The Decatur Public School's Board of Education will discuss its strategic plan when it meets Tuesday, July 12.

The discussion of the strategic plan will begin at 3 p.m. in the first floor Board Room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., and will precede the regular board meeting set to begin with an executive session at 5 p.m.

City Council gets earful about proposed Lincoln Park school

Among the items on the executive session agenda is the purchase or leases of real property.

Area residents organize to oppose proposal to build school in Lincoln Park

The executive session will be followed by the open portion of its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., which will include public comments. Comments are limited to three minutes.

It is expected there will be comments regarding the announced proposal to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, land which is owned by the Decatur Park District. Federal COVID funds would be used to build the facility, if the board decides to proceed.

The proposal has garnered opposition, mostly from residents in the area of the park.

Recommended for you…

Contact Taylor Vidmar at (217) 421-6949. Follow her on Twitter: @taylorvidmar11. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can replace UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News