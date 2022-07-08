Decatur Board of Education to discuss strategic plan Tuesday

DECATUR — The Decatur Public School's Board of Education will discuss its strategic plan when it meets Tuesday, July 12.

The discussion of the strategic plan will begin at 3 p.m. in the first floor Board Room at the Keil Administration Building, 101 W. Cerro Gordo St., and will precede the regular board meeting set to begin with an executive session at 5 p.m.

Among the items on the executive session agenda is the purchase or leases of real property.

The executive session will be followed by the open portion of its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., which will include public comments. Comments are limited to three minutes.

It is expected there will be comments regarding the announced proposal to build a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park, land which is owned by the Decatur Park District. Federal COVID funds would be used to build the facility, if the board decides to proceed.

The proposal has garnered opposition, mostly from residents in the area of the park.