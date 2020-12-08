Decatur board postpones withdrawal as Macon-Piatt Special Education fiscal agent

DECATUR – The Decatur school board voted on Tuesday to postpone its deadline to withdraw as administrative agent for Macon-Piatt Special Education District.
Superintendent Paul Fregeau sent a letter to Macon-Piatt in June notifying the cooperative of the board's decision to withdraw as administrative agent effective July 1, 2021, but followed that with a letter in on Nov. 18 that the board wished to postpone that to July 1, 2022.
Kathy Horath, executive director of the cooperative, had requested that the board take a formal vote rather than rely solely on the letter.
Board President Beth Nolan said at the meeting that the board was also considering withdrawing from the cooperative completely and employing its special education personnel directly. How that would affect employees, such as their seniority status, for example, is unknown.
Withdrawing as fiscal agent in July 2021 and then later withdrawing from the cooperative the following year, Nolan said, would draw the process out unnecessarily, though she added that the decision to leave the cooperative has not yet been made, only discussed.
“It's better to do it all at once,” Nolan said on Tuesday.
As administrative agent, the Decatur school district handles the federal and state funds for special education for the two counties and the employees are considered Decatur schools employees under the Teachers Retirement System and the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund.
In recent years, the Decatur school board has asked for a 50% share of voting power on the Macon-Piatt Special Education's board without success. At present, each district served by the cooperative is represented by its superintendent and each district has one vote. Decatur's reasoning for wanting a larger share of the voting power was that students from Decatur schools comprise the majority of students served by the cooperative.
Horath sent a letter to the 300 employees of the cooperative last month notifying them that she was taking steps that would result in the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education assuming the role of administrative agent for the cooperative, and was preparing to schedule meetings with those employees to explain how this change would affect them. A meeting of the cooperative's board is scheduled Dec. 9 for discussion of next steps, now that the Decatur Board of Education has held its vote.
