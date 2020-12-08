Decatur board postpones withdrawal as Macon-Piatt Special Education fiscal agent

DECATUR – The Decatur school board voted on Tuesday to postpone its deadline to withdraw as administrative agent for Macon-Piatt Special Education District.

Superintendent Paul Fregeau sent a letter to Macon-Piatt in June notifying the cooperative of the board's decision to withdraw as administrative agent effective July 1, 2021, but followed that with a letter in on Nov. 18 that the board wished to postpone that to July 1, 2022.

Kathy Horath, executive director of the cooperative, had requested that the board take a formal vote rather than rely solely on the letter.

Board President Beth Nolan said at the meeting that the board was also considering withdrawing from the cooperative completely and employing its special education personnel directly. How that would affect employees, such as their seniority status, for example, is unknown.

Withdrawing as fiscal agent in July 2021 and then later withdrawing from the cooperative the following year, Nolan said, would draw the process out unnecessarily, though she added that the decision to leave the cooperative has not yet been made, only discussed.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It's better to do it all at once,” Nolan said on Tuesday.