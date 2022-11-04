Decatur board stresses need for school project secrecy in closed session recordings

DECATUR – The Decatur school board extensively discussed the need to keep plans for a new Dennis School “confidential” and “under wraps” during closed session meetings held from October 2021 to June 2022.

Recordings of those closed sessions were released Friday morning after the Illinois Attorney General reviewed the recordings and deemed the discussions were a violation of the Open Meetings Act.

The board voted Nov. 1 to release the recordings after the district was given 35 days to do so or challenge the ruling.

This is the second time in recent history the Decatur board has been cited for violations of the Open Meetings Act. The attorney general's office in March 2021 cited the board for closed session discussions the prior fall regarding the district's organization chart, how an agenda item should be handled, how board meetings are structured, political considerations and the ability to prevent a document from being released through the Freedom of Information Act.

The board was also required to release those recordings and voted to do so in April 2021.

The Open Meetings Act allows a board to meet in closed session only for certain specific discussions. Permitted topics include personnel-related matters such as hiring and compensation, collective bargaining negotiations, the purchase of real estate, pending litigation and student disciplinary matters.

Regarding the most recent violations, the released recordings include the board president, then Dan Oakes, reading aloud the formal statement listing the allowed exemptions to the Open Meetings Act prior to the beginning of the closed meeting. Those exemptions are also read aloud prior to open session meetings.

Several times, board members stressed the importance of secrecy as they discussed potential locations and using federal COVID relief funding for a new building for Dennis School to replace the two campuses it now occupies.

Todd Covault, who has since retired as chief operational officer for the district, said in the recordings that the board should keep confidential the possibility of buying back the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High and surrounding houses.

“If people know you're interested in buying the properties, it's suddenly worth a lot more money,” Covault said on Oct. 12, 2021.

Bobbi Williams, then interim superintendent, said during the Nov. 16 meeting, “A lot of this has to stay under wraps or it will get out, but there are things we need to do before it gets out.”

Former Vice President Andrew Taylor said rumors were already floating around the community.

“BLDD (Architects) isn't sniffing up our skirt for nothing,” said Taylor, who is now the board president. “People know. They know we're building something so it's not going to stay in the box forever.”

Covault and Williams referred to the fact that several meetings were held among board and administration members, representatives of the city of Decatur, the Decatur Park District, and Macon County Title attorney Andrew Chiligiris.

In order to keep the school district's interest in properties quiet, Covault told the board members in the Nov. 16 meeting that Chiligiris had agreed to be “the face” for negotiations for houses adjacent to the Woodrow Wilson property, if the board decided that should be the location for the new school.

The Woodrow Wilson site and Kiwanis Park were ultimately rejected as unsuitable. Lincoln Park was first suggested as an alternate location on Feb. 8.

The park district wanted to divest itself of some of its property but was not interested in a land swap, Buildings and Grounds Director Mike Curry told the board during a Feb. 22 meeting and discussion centered on the district leasing the Lincoln Park property from the park district. A sale would have required a referendum.

The board learned in a closed meeting on April 22 that the General Assembly had passed a bill that included language to allow the Decatur district to use CARES Act funds to build the school.

Plans for the new school in Lincoln Park were shared with the public on June 27. They were immediately opposed by residents of the surrounding neighborhood, who began a campaign against the move. Critics of the plan voiced their concerns during meetings of the school board, park board and Decatur City Council, as well as in social media posts and letters to the editor.

Park district leaders in July announced that they had decided against moving forward with the plan. The school board has since decided to pursue a new building on the site of the former Oak Grove School, which had already been demolished. That the new building will be for American Dreamer STEM Academy instead of Dennis School. Federal COVID relief funds will be used for that building.

“I am happy that the Attorney General found that the District 61 School Board violated the Open Meetings Act, and that the recordings must be made available,” said Lee Ann Clary, who filed the request with the Attorney General to review the board's actions. “However, the punishment does not deter further violations.

“They had this same issue two years ago with the same punishment. That did not change the Board’s behavior. I see no reason it will happen again. We as District 61 citizens must remain vigilant. The next violation should cause the AG to impose the monetary fine which is available.”