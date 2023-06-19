DECATUR — Mobile classrooms are being considered as the temporary home for Dennis Lab School students this fall.

The mobile classrooms, six in all, would be located on the Garfield Learning Academy campus, according to the agenda for a special Decatur Public Schools Board of Education meeting set for Wednesday.

The special open session meeting is set for 5 p.m. in the MacArthur High School auditorium, 1499 W. Grand Ave.

The meeting follows the district's announcement last week that both Dennis Lab School buildings — the Mosaic campus, 1499 W. Main St., and the Kaleidoscope campus, 520 W. Wood St. — will be closed for the 2023-2024 school year due to structural concerns.

The Mosaic campus — the original footprint for Dennis — needs its original staircase fully repaired or replaced, consultants found. At the Kaleidoscope campus, engineers have recommended partial demolition and replacement of the original 1913 three-story building.

Agenda items for the meeting is as follows:

Public Participation

Report from administration: Dennis Lab School Short-term Plan

Board Discussion

Roll call action item: Six (6) classrooms mobile modular layout with standard restroom on the Garfield Campus for Dennis Lab School

Garfield Learning Academy is located in South Shores and houses the district's alternative education program.

During an appearance last week on the Byers & Co. radio program, Superintendent Rochelle Clark said all options for housing the displaced Dennis students are “on the table.”

Options she mentioned included renting the former Kroger in Fairview Park Plaza and assigning Dennis students to other district buildings for the coming year.

District staff and parents of Dennis students have made it clear that it would be preferred if all of the students could be housed in one place. No other information was available Monday, so it is unclear if the mobile classrooms would achieve this goal.

In addition to its other attendance centers, the district owns several other buildings that could fit into the mix.

District officials have previously said they were hoping to have a decision before June 27, so the staff and families of the more than 500 Dennis School students could begin planning for the new school year that starts on Aug. 14.

The examination of the buildings by an engineer followed numerous complaints about the building by its staff.

According to a timeline of events released by Decatur Public Schools following the closure announcement, discussions between Clark and Dennis administration on the future of Dennis Lab School began in October 2022.

In February 2023, Dennis staff raised concerns to administration about issues with the heating, ventilation and cooling systems, ceiling leaks, wood damage under carpet and more.

Officials then began discussing the need to schedule a structural analysis on both buildings, but according to the district, they wanted to do so on a day with little to no students in attendance.

The district said “the engineering review was attempted to be scheduled” on early release dates of March 22, April 19 and May 17, but “engineer and/or DPS staff schedules did not align.”

An initial structural analysis was completed on May 30, the last day of the school year for students. The following day, the district announced it would be temporarily losing both Dennis buildings.

A Quincy engineering firm completed an in-depth study on each Dennis building on June 1.

Those studies revealed the serious structural concerns in the schools.

It was the first comprehensive structural investigation of the buildings since 2013.

All public school buildings are required to undergo a health life safety inspection every 10 years, meaning both buildings were due for such an inspection this year.

While deficiencies were noted during the 2013 inspection, none reached the level of concern as those found recently.

A new building may eventually have to be constructed if neither existing building can be saved, and the district has already attempted to get the wheels turning on a new school within the Dennis boundary.

But those attempts failed.

In the past year, the school board considered and rejected the site of the former Woodrow Wilson Junior High for a new building that would bring all Dennis students under one roof. It then attempted to make a deal with the Decatur Park District to buy Lincoln Park instead, but the park district decided not to sell.

Instead, the district has opted to use COVID relief funds to construct a new magnet school on the site of the former Oak Grove School to replace the American Dreamer STEM Academy, now located on North Taylor Avenue.

LOOKING BACK: Decatur's Dennis School HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK History Corner: A Look Back HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK HISTORY CORNER: A LOOK BACK 2019 2019 2019 2013