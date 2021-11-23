 Skip to main content
Decatur board to interview superintendent candidates

DECATUR — The Decatur Board of Education will meet in closed session at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Decatur Club to interview candidates for superintendent.

The session is not open to the public and no action will be taken.

Former Superintendent Paul Fregeau resigned in June to take a position in the St. Louis area and former Assistant Superintendent Bobbi Williams is serving as interim superintendent during the board's search for a replacement.

