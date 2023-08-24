DECATUR — Reports of an accident involving an Alltown school bus on Wednesday turned out to be incorrect, officials said.

Social media posts about the incident said students from American Dreamer STEM Academy thought the driver had hit a parked vehicle and were upset when the driver didn't stop. Decatur police, an ambulance and school district personnel were summoned to the scene at North Edward and West Sawyer streets at approximately 4 p.m. but police were unable to find any evidence of a collision after investigating the area and talking to residents.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with the police department said the call was filed as "not a traffic crash" and there were no injuries.

Posts on social media also alleged an incident with the same bus on Tuesday, which district spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said was not a collision at all; the bus driver ran over a curb.

