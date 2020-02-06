Decatur Christian teachers show students love in tangible ways

FORSYTH — Small things can make a big difference to a child's mood and outlook.

During Student Appreciation Week at Decatur Christian School, Karen Stewart allowed kids to wear hoodies in her class, which normally aren't allowed by the dress code. She gave them a “discount” on their homework by letting them do nine instead of the normally-required 11 lessons in their foreign language study.

“I let them sleep in class,” Stewart confessed with a chuckle.

Student Appreciation Week was an idea that came up during teacher training sessions over the last year, said the Rev. Steve Hohm, the school's administrator.

“We've been trying to address the entire culture of this school in positive ways,” he said. “Things like sending the kid to the office for doing something good. They go down there with a note and they don't know what's in it, and they're nervous, and then we give them a little reward, a kind of incentive.”