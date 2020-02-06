Decatur Christian teachers show students love in tangible ways

FORSYTH — Small things can make a big difference to a child's mood and outlook.
During Student Appreciation Week at Decatur Christian School, Karen Stewart allowed kids to wear hoodies in her class, which normally aren't allowed by the dress code. She gave them a “discount” on their homework by letting them do nine instead of the normally-required 11 lessons in their foreign language study.
“I let them sleep in class,” Stewart confessed with a chuckle.
Student Appreciation Week was an idea that came up during teacher training sessions over the last year, said the Rev. Steve Hohm, the school's administrator.
“We've been trying to address the entire culture of this school in positive ways,” he said. “Things like sending the kid to the office for doing something good. They go down there with a note and they don't know what's in it, and they're nervous, and then we give them a little reward, a kind of incentive.”
About two weeks ago, he said, the teachers came up with the idea of Student Appreciation Week, with the teachers coming up with their own ideas for things to do in their classes, plus a few activities that would be school-wide. On Thursday, in his own classes, Hohm wrote a personal note to each student and asked them whether they wanted the note to be public or private. If the student chose private, he simply handed the note to the student to read, but if they said public, he read it aloud to the class.
“We're just trying to encourage kids and let them know we love them and appreciate them,” he said.
After lunch on Thursday, students had ice cream served to them by staff with enough variety in toppings to satisfy every taste.
You have free articles remaining.
Sophomores Emmery Kovalcik and Tatem Herdina played Mario Kart in their English class, they said, which was a nice change of pace. Emmery's brother, Isaiah, an eighth-grader, played games in class, too. But they also “appreciated” each other in classes.
“We got a slip of paper with someone's name on it and you had to write a nice thing about them,” Tatem said.
“Here at DCS, we always feel loved, but this is a good way to show tangible ways of that,” said Brianna Austin, a senior. “Our teachers' characteristics are always the same, but especially today, with the ice cream party, it's a tangible way of showing love. I think it's a great idea.”
“I have felt more positive because I can tell, my teachers have made it known, that they love us and appreciate us, even though we may give them a hard time,” said Emily Moore, who is also a senior.
Rory McKinney, whose face lit up when he walked into the cafeteria and saw the ice cream, said the week has made him feel the students should do something for teachers, too.
“I really like that they did this and that they do appreciate us,” he said. “Sometimes school can be hard, but they actually do love us and they care for us. I really like it.”
PHOTOS: Ameren Illinois provides liquid nitrogen ice cream demonstration
Arthur_Rylie 9.27.18.jpg
McConnell Smith_Heather 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 1 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 2 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 1 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 3 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 4 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 5 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 6 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 7 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 8 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 9 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 10 9.27.18.jpg
Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream 11 9.27.18.jpg
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter