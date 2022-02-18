Decatur community breakfast to focus on homelessness

DECATUR — Dove Inc. and the Empowerment Opportunity Center will host a community breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at 360 E. Marietta St.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at mmiller@doveinc.org or call 217-362-7700.

The topic at the breakfast will be the Point In Time community survey and the issues surrounding homelessness in the area, as well as ways to get involved with Dove's Continuum of Care.

