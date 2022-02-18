 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur community breakfast to focus on homelessness

Dove anniverary

Dove, Inc. directors and staff gather Tuesday for a news conference to talk about the organization's 50th anniversary. Those attending include, from left, Charlie Gillespie, Jared Bohland, Shane Hartman, Teri Ducy, Tammy Wilcox and Barbara Blakey.

 Donnette Beckett

DECATUR — Dove Inc. and the Empowerment Opportunity Center will host a community breakfast 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 10, at 360 E. Marietta St.

The event is free and open to the public, but registration is requested at mmiller@doveinc.org or call 217-362-7700.

The topic at the breakfast will be the Point In Time community survey and the issues surrounding homelessness in the area, as well as ways to get involved with Dove's Continuum of Care.

