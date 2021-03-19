Decatur Day Care Center to receive state funding through pilot program

SPRINGFIELD — Decatur Day Care Center will receive state funding through a new pilot program designed to address obstacles faced by rural child care providers in meeting Illinois quality of care standards.

The Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development announced Friday that it and the Illinois Department of Human Services will provide 35 centers in rural counties with $3.8 million in funding per year to hire additional staff or increase the salaries of existing staff. The pilot program, made possible by both federal and state funding, is expected to run for three years.

Pilot funding will be allocated per classroom and will be provided to centers up-front for salary and staffing improvements needed to meet standards beyond the basic licensing requirements. Pilot participants are working toward implementation of ExceleRate Illinois’ standards for Continuous Quality Improvement.

