Decatur group offering free meals for children
DECATUR — The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur is offering free meals for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for children.

Any child up to age 18 can come to the front door of the club at 859 N. Jasper St. to pick up a meal to go until the club reopens on Jan. 15.

Shamika Bond Madison 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

