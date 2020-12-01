Decatur group offering free meals for children

DECATUR — The Boys & Girls Club of Decatur is offering free meals for pickup from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for children.
Any child up to age 18 can come to the front door of the club at 859 N. Jasper St. to pick up a meal to go until the club reopens on Jan. 15.
🎅 He's coming to town: History photos of Santa visiting Decatur
Santa's Back in Town
"I want everything"
Santa arrives again
Visiting Santa
Real reindeer
'Santy'
Hold your hats
First trip
Santa and Mrs. Claus
Arriving in style
Santa arrives
Getting a request
Santa in 1951
Santa Claus and Merry Christmas
Santa Claus parade
Greeting Decatur
Waving "Hello"
Catching a glimpse
Talking with Santa
1975 Christmas Parade
Plaza Santa visits train
Wabash Railroad
White horses
World War I
Santa never forgets Decatur
Santa checks in
Electronic revolution
Authentic Santa
Bus
Sleigh and reindeer
Pied Piper
Who's smiling?
Christmas visitors
Santa's helper
Steer
Holiday hound
A final wish
Waving santa
