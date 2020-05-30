You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Indoor Sports Center to offer day camp starting Monday
Decatur Indoor Sports Center to offer day camp starting Monday

Day Camp file photo

Cameron Jones, 12, shoots hoops with an inflatable ball during the DISC day camp for winter break at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center in this December 2018 file photo.

 JIM BOWLING, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will offer its Decatur Indoor Sports Center summer day camp starting Monday. 

The facility will open within the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Phase 3 guidelines set for day camps. Camp groups will be limited to 10 campers per group and all groups will be spaced apart with proper distance between groups with campers reporting to the same group each day, the park district said. 

Participants within the same household will be placed in the same group. Children will have temperature checks upon admission and will be asked to bring a mask. Parents are asked to wear a mask when picking up or dropping off children to camp. Campers are required to bring their own water bottle and lunch and are encouraged to bring hand sanitizer.

Staff will take steps that include wearing face coverings, enforcing social distancing guidelines at pickup and drop-off of campers and following cleaning and disinfecting protocols. 

The camp is designed for kids aged 5 to 14. To register, email danitad@decparks.com or call (217) 917-3800. More information is available at decatur-parks.org.

Decatur Park District photos

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

