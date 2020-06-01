Decatur Kids Club gardening lessons going virtual

DECATUR — Kids Club's youngest member, like the other members, won't be spending much time at the garden behind First United Methodist Church this year.
Kara Outlaw, director of the club, is taking it online. Her little boy, Theo, 11 months old, “has been a member since he was born,” she quipped, and was with her on Monday as she prepared to make the first video for the online version.
“Right now, we have Facebook and Instagram, so I'm going to connect the two so when I post on Facebook it will post on Instagram at the same time,” Outlaw said. “People can keep up with notifications, when (the garden) will be open. We're starting a YouTube channel, so I can post pictures of the garden. We've got pictures and videos of the chicken coop. We have teachers lined up to do virtual reading and math problems. A lot of kids are suffering because they're not in school.”
In typical years, kids would meet at the garden for hands-on work and would cultivate the vegetables and flowers themselves. This year, Outlaw, and landowners Joan Lewis and Terry Baylis will be the ones caring for the plants, while children can watch online and cultivate their own seedlings at home. That way, Outlaw said, when the kids come back in person next summer, they'll have the skills and experience to grow plants in the garden.
The garden is watered by a rainwater collection station next door at the Boys and Girls Club headquarters, with two containers each holding 1,400 gallons of water and they need every drop, Lewis said.
She and Baylis bought the building that once housed a dental office several years ago, which is where Lewis runs DUI Services. That has been closed down during the coronavirus crisis, giving her some free time to work on the garden. When they bought the property, the area including the garden came with it, and the cooperation among First United Methodist Church, the Boys and Girls Club and Good Samaritan Inn, which receives the produce to give to their clients, is what makes the project work.
“It's neighbors being neighborly,” she said.
The property will also hold a garden shed bought by the fundraising efforts of Grace Baity, a member of Kids Club, who made and sold bracelets last year. The shed she and former Kids Club director Marilyn Stevens chose was delivered Monday.
Grace and her mother, Peggy, owner of The Art Farm, grow herbs at their house: oregano, basil, chives, rosemary, lavender and patchouli.
“I just want it to smell good,” Baity said with a chuckle. “We're planning to do some cooking videos with the herbs (for Kids Club).”
It's obviously not ideal to have a gardening club online, but Outlaw said the hope is that the kids will learn just as much about plants and using produce. She's been learning about gardening since she was a child, too, thanks to her father's extensive garden. She's going to try canning this year.
“Science projects, and craft projects and stuff you have at home,” she said. “They can watch videos of how to take care of the garden, how to plant them separately apart, when to water.”
