Decatur Kids Club gardening lessons going virtual

DECATUR — Kids Club's youngest member, like the other members, won't be spending much time at the garden behind First United Methodist Church this year.

Kara Outlaw, director of the club, is taking it online. Her little boy, Theo, 11 months old, “has been a member since he was born,” she quipped, and was with her on Monday as she prepared to make the first video for the online version.

“Right now, we have Facebook and Instagram, so I'm going to connect the two so when I post on Facebook it will post on Instagram at the same time,” Outlaw said. “People can keep up with notifications, when (the garden) will be open. We're starting a YouTube channel, so I can post pictures of the garden. We've got pictures and videos of the chicken coop. We have teachers lined up to do virtual reading and math problems. A lot of kids are suffering because they're not in school.”