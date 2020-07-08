You are the owner of this article.
Decatur kindergarten, new students can register in person
Decatur kindergarten, new students can register in person

School bus

DECATUR — In-person registration events for the 2020-21 school year for kindergarten students and students who are new to the Decatur Public School district have been scheduled.

Families will be able to register new students from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, at each of the DPS school buildings. Staff will be available at the schools to assist with registration.

For a list of documents needed to register, visit dps61.org/registration.

School Boundary information for the 2020-21 school year will be found on the same webpage. Boundaries have changed for Dennis Lab School and South Shores Elementary School. Families can list their home address to find the elementary school their students are assigned to for the school year and beyond.

Online registration will continue for students who are returning to a DPS school for the upcoming school year. Families will find a link to Skyward Family Access at dps61.org.

For assistance with the online registration process, contact the student’s school.

