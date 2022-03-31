 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Memorial Foundation accepting grant applications

DECATUR — The Decatur Memorial Foundation will distribute up to $750,000 through a grant program to primarily fund Macon County community health projects.

The nonprofit foundation also will award $17,500 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in health care or agriculture.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is June 1.

The grants will be given to local 501(c)(3) nonprofits and educational organizations to support projects and programs that align with the foundation’s focus areas. Those areas include access to health care, bridging economic disparities, mental health and substance use, health care education and agriculture.

For more information, call 217-876-2146 or email bilbrey.julie@mhsil.com. Guidelines and application forms are available online at memorial.health/dmf under the "Grant & Scholarship Opportunities" tab.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

