Decatur Memorial Foundation accepting grant applications

DECATUR — The
Decatur Memorial Foundation will distribute up to $750,000 through a grant program to primarily fund Macon County community health projects.
The nonprofit foundation also will award $17,500 in scholarships to students pursuing careers in health care or agriculture.
The deadline to apply for the scholarships is June 1.
The grants will be given to local
501(c)(3) nonprofits and educational organizations to support projects and programs that align with the foundation’s focus areas. Those areas include access to health care, bridging economic disparities, mental health and substance use, health care education and agriculture.
For more information, call 217-876-2146 or email
bilbrey.julie@mhsil.com. Guidelines and application forms are available online at memorial.health/dmf under the "Grant & Scholarship Opportunities" tab.
History photos: Decatur Memorial Hospital people and places through the years
Surgery room
A 1932 scene of a surgery room.
Adding a wing in 1967
A glimpse of what the new addition of Decatur and Macon County Hospital will look like when all the work is completed can be seen in this picture of the new patient wing in 1967.
1959 operation
Dr. Charles S. Paine, intern, left, assists and observes the attending surgeon in this picture of an actual operation in 1959.
Nursing school
In 1930, Decatur Memorial Hospital School of Nursing probationers, the first to wear all-white uniforms.
CO2 laser
In 983, Sherry Fitzjarrald, back, and Elaine Frotner are shown at a CO2 laser, which is used in the treatment of papilolmas of the larnyx.
Blood pressure check
Katie Dobrinick of Decatur has her blood pressure checked by Diane Landin of Clinton at the Decatur Memorial Hospital Life Center at Hickory Point Mall in Forsyth in 1987.
View from above
Decatur Memorial Hospital as seen from above in 1977.
Open house cardiac care
Naomi Clark, RN right the head nurse in cardiac care, explains what the new monitoring equipment does in 1977. She is speaking to Mr. Ruth Bolic, left, an admitting clerk, and Mrs. Catharine Boles, a retired admitting clerk. The computerized monitors can store information about a patient's heartbeat for nine hours.
Nursing and Care Unit
Maureen Woodard and Mary Dickison unpack supplies in 1977.
New lobby
Decatur Memorial Hospital's Dr. William Barnes Memorial Lobby in the Staley Pavilion a day after the new lobby opened in 1969.
Expansion open house
In this 1977 photo, Sam Saka, orthamedical technician in the intensive care unit, demonstrates how a patient is turned over on a Stryker frame. It is used for patients with broken backs and necks.
Decatur Memorial Hospital in 1976
Decatur Memorial Hospital in 1976 at its northside location.
Decatur and Macon County Hospital new lobby
Visitors wait in the new Decatur and Macon County Hospital enlarged lobby in 1956.
Decatur and Macon County Hospital
Decatur and Macon County Hospital in this undated photo.
1969 expansion
Merilyn Jayne, central service supervisor, demonstrates a washer at the hospital in 1969.
