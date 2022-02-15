Decatur Memorial Foundation awards $3.2 million grant to Richland Community College

It marks the largest grant ever awarded by the foundation. The goal is to triple the number of qualified students applying for enrollment into the college’s nursing and healthcare professions programs.

“The partnership between the hospital and the community college will not only help expand the nursing program at Richland, which benefits both Richland and the hospital, but we are also creating unique educational grant opportunities to remove barriers that many community members face when trying to pursue higher education,” said Julie Bilbrey, executive director of the Decatur Memorial Foundation, in a statement.

Students in the program will have opportunity to work and learn on the DMH campus with the goal that they will become DMH colleagues upon program completion.

The community college will create at least three faculty positions and four new administrative positions to accommodate the program’s expansion.

“Our partnership provides real solutions to the health care workforce shortage and workforce development issues in our community,” said Drew Early, president and CEO of Decatur Memorial Hospital, in a statement.

The grant will also allow scholarships to be made available to prospective nursing and clinical students.

“This collaborative work will not only increase health care education opportunities, but it will also meet workforce needs in the Decatur area,” said Cristobal “Cris” Valdez, president of Richland Community College. “This partnership will positively impact the communities we serve for generations to come.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0