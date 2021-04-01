Decatur Middle School Civics Club students question school board candidates

DECATUR — Middle school students usually feel their voices are drowned out by adults who aren't listening to their concerns or thoughts.
However, students in the Middle School Civics Club had a chance to speak directly to the seven school board candidates during virtual interviews this week.
It was a chance to make their voices heard, said student Dominick Hernandez-Bruno.
“We students have a lot to say,” said Christina Allen. “But we can't always say it without a lot of encouragement, and in the Civics Club, we can finally say what we need to say and get our point across to adults.”
Watch now: Decatur school board candidates pledge transparency, support for teachers during online forum
The Civics Club is part of the Jerry J. Dawson Civic Leadership Institute in Decatur Public Schools. The Institute provides Decatur Public Schools students a program to raise awareness and encourage careers in public service: law enforcement, nursing, paramedic, firefighting, government service, and the law.
The Howard Buffett Foundation announced in January 2020 the $2.3 million grant to support the program for eight years, and a $400,000 scholarship fund which will be administered by the DPS Foundation so Decatur students can go to Richland Community College to begin preparing for those careers.
“It really is to bring civics to life, to not only talk about the requirement of a civics course for our students, but also to connect and bring that process to life so it's not just books, it is civics in action,” said Juanita Morris, the coordinator of the Institute. “What better way to do that than to engage our students?”
The goal is to ensure that students understand they do have a voice. With school board elections coming up on April 6, with four seats to be filled by newly elected candidates, letting the students ask them about their concerns seemed a good way to begin. The students will also follow the election and its results.
“We can ask anybody anything we want to know, and what better way to become involved than to ask the questions of those folks who are running?” Morris said.
Students' questions were tough: Why are you running? How seriously do you take the mental health of students? Is there a program for financial assistance to help student buy high school uniforms? How can the district provide more support to students learning from home?
“I learned to speak my voice and get creative with what we need for our students and in our community to be more educating and exciting for all of us together, the teachers, the students, the parents and everybody else,” said Brooklin Fowler.
Frida Arellano-Alvarez said she's always been interested in politics.
“I though that joining this club would be a great chance to get started on that early,” she said.
Students came up with the questions on their own, said Lyndsay Lemanczyk, one of the teacher leaders, with minimal guidance from adults.
“We just really thought about what we wanted to know most and that type of stuff,” said Tyshon Jackson.
The teachers are “encouragers,” said teacher Christine Lowe, whose role is to give the kids a little nudge but let them lead the way.
“No matter how old you are, your voice can still be heard,” said student Destiny Neal. “Everybody has a voice and you should use it.”
Some of what the Buffett Foundation has funded in Macon County
Community Care Campus
Decatur school district
Macon County recycling facility
Macon County
City of Decatur
Macon County
Central Illinois Regional Dispatch Center
Boys & Girls Club of Decatur
Dove Inc.
Children's Museum of Illinois
Macon County
United Way
City of Decatur
Law Enforcement Training Center
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Decatur Park District
Other donations
Other donations
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter