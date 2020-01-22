Decatur Montessori school principals will have to re-apply for position

DECATUR — The principals of the Garfield and Enterprise Montessori schools have been told they'll have to reapply for their positions.
The Decatur schools' BOLD facilities plan includes a provision that the Montessori schools will both be housed at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School beginning in August.
At the moment, the plan also includes one principal instead of two. Because of that, and because the district considers the combined Montessori programs a newly formed school, the principals will have to apply for the job.
"We're posting the position for a national search," said Denise Swarthout, district spokeswoman. "They would re-apply for that position."
School district officials say they’re taking steps to address a teacher shortage and other issues at Hope Academy, where the student population has grown from 560 kindergarten-to-eighth graders 15 years ago to 737 today.
Garfield's principal is Mary Anderson and Enterprise's is Ann Mathieson, who were told on Jan. 17 that they would have to re-apply. There is no guarantee either would be chosen during the application process, and Swarthout said she did not know what the school board's plans were in regard to the women's employment if neither is chosen.
With the BOLD plan calling for the consolidation of several elementary schools -- Stevenson and Parsons, Oak Grove and Franklin, Baum and Muffley. Dennis School will expand to two campuses; French Academy will move to Enterprise's building; Hope Academy will become a boundary school instead of a magnet school. The district approved new boundaries at its Jan. 14 meeting and is expect to consider name changes for Dennis, the combined Montessori school and French at its Jan. 28 meeting.
The board has not, as yet, revealed a plan for the transitions of other programs or personnel. Swarthout said, and she did not know when the board intended to begin forming such a plan.
A district residency policy approved in July 2017 requires employees newly hired for administrative positions to live within the boundaries of the Decatur school district. At the time, board member Kendall Briscoe expressed a preference to also require district employees to send their children to district schools, but attorney Brian Braun said that provision could raise constitutional issues and advised against it. Only the residency requirement was ultimately passed.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter