Decatur Montessori school principals will have to re-apply for position
New Decatur board members

Co-interim superintendent Bobbi Williams swears in new school board members, from left, Kendall Briscoe, Rev. Courtney Carson, Beth Nolan & Beth Creighton during a Decatur School Board meeting at the Keil Building Tuesday evening. Online gallery at www.herald-review.com/gallery.

 Jim Bowling

DECATUR — The principals of the Garfield and Enterprise Montessori schools have been told they'll have to reapply for their positions. 

The Decatur schools' BOLD facilities plan includes a provision that the Montessori schools will both be housed at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School beginning in August.

At the moment, the plan also includes one principal instead of two. Because of that, and because the district considers the combined Montessori programs a newly formed school, the principals will have to apply for the job.

"We're posting the position for a national search," said Denise Swarthout, district spokeswoman. "They would re-apply for that position." 

Garfield's principal is Mary Anderson and Enterprise's is Ann Mathieson, who were told on Jan. 17 that they would have to re-apply. There is no guarantee either would be chosen during the application process, and Swarthout said she did not know what the school board's plans were in regard to the women's employment if neither is chosen. 

With the BOLD plan calling for the consolidation of several elementary schools -- Stevenson and Parsons, Oak Grove and Franklin, Baum and Muffley. Dennis School will expand to two campuses; French Academy will move to Enterprise's building; Hope Academy will become a boundary school instead of a magnet school. The district approved new boundaries at its Jan. 14 meeting and is expect to consider name changes for Dennis, the combined Montessori school and French at its Jan. 28 meeting. 

The board has not, as yet, revealed a plan for the transitions of other programs or personnel. Swarthout said, and she did not know when the board intended to begin forming such a plan.

A district residency policy approved in July 2017 requires employees newly hired for administrative positions to live within the boundaries of the Decatur school district. At the time, board member Kendall Briscoe expressed a preference to also require district employees to send their children to district schools, but attorney Brian Braun said that provision could raise constitutional issues and advised against it. Only the residency requirement was ultimately passed. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

