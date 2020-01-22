Decatur Montessori school principals will have to re-apply for position

DECATUR — The principals of the Garfield and Enterprise Montessori schools have been told they'll have to reapply for their positions.

The Decatur schools' BOLD facilities plan includes a provision that the Montessori schools will both be housed at the former Thomas Jefferson Middle School beginning in August.

At the moment, the plan also includes one principal instead of two. Because of that, and because the district considers the combined Montessori programs a newly formed school, the principals will have to apply for the job.

"We're posting the position for a national search," said Denise Swarthout, district spokeswoman. "They would re-apply for that position."

+9 Decatur school district vows action on Hope Academy teacher shortage School district officials say they’re taking steps to address a teacher shortage and other issues at Hope Academy, where the student population has grown from 560 kindergarten-to-eighth graders 15 years ago to 737 today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Garfield's principal is Mary Anderson and Enterprise's is Ann Mathieson, who were told on Jan. 17 that they would have to re-apply. There is no guarantee either would be chosen during the application process, and Swarthout said she did not know what the school board's plans were in regard to the women's employment if neither is chosen.