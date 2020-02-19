Decatur native Antonio Burton demonstrates his art at Millikin for Black History Month

From there, he moved into studio art and became an art director for adults with disabilities. Now he works at Hogan Prep Middle School in Kansas City, Mo., as a behavior interventionist, in addition to his art.

As a behavior interventionist, he looks for patterns in students' behavior, such as a child who always acts out after lunch, which is a busy time of day for him.

“Instead of punishing them, we try to figure out why,” he said.

It could be difficulty transitioning from elementary school, when there was recess after lunch, or it could be that something happened at lunch that upset the child, or an event in the child's life that has nothing to do with school but that the child can't process or express any other way. Burton finds ways to help the child cope, whether that's an activity like drawing or writing, or just talking it out.

