Decatur native Antonio Burton demonstrates his art at Millikin for Black History Month

DECATUR — Antonio Burton's paintings are vibrant, in primary colors that stand out even from across the room in Millikin University's Commons building.
Burton's visit and a live painting demonstration were part of Millikin's Black History Month activities.
“They promoted it around school so we've known about this since the school opened for the semester,” said Chynna Shields, a human services major. “I like his art because it's Black History and it's something different. I like his use of black faces.
“You think it's like a character, but there's a meaning behind it. It's deeper. His animations are really vibrant and it's attractive.”
The artist, also known as Toni Picasso, has been painting and drawing since he was 3 years old.
“It started off with my mom letting me draw on the wall,” Burton said with a grin. “She just kept it going on and when I got out of hand, she just bought me supplies. When I started off in college, I wanted to be a teacher. When I got home from class, I was always painting, so I was like, you know what, let me just switch it to art education.”
From there, he moved into studio art and became an art director for adults with disabilities. Now he works at Hogan Prep Middle School in Kansas City, Mo., as a behavior interventionist, in addition to his art.
As a behavior interventionist, he looks for patterns in students' behavior, such as a child who always acts out after lunch, which is a busy time of day for him.
“Instead of punishing them, we try to figure out why,” he said.
It could be difficulty transitioning from elementary school, when there was recess after lunch, or it could be that something happened at lunch that upset the child, or an event in the child's life that has nothing to do with school but that the child can't process or express any other way. Burton finds ways to help the child cope, whether that's an activity like drawing or writing, or just talking it out.
Burton knows about coping with traumatic events in life because he had a cousin who was killed. Every day during that time of day, he knows he's going to feel a certain way. By showing kids how to understand the reasons for their feelings and reactions, he can help them spot the patterns themselves and learn ways to handle the feelings.
“My full job is to be a servant and a listener,” he said.
His art, too, expresses emotions and feelings.
“Life inspires me,” he said. “I am a believer, so the gift that God gave me is art, and I use that and share it with everybody to inspire them. If you're interested in paint, I can teach you how to paint, I can teach you how to draw, but I pull out more what's in you versus what I want you to be.”
One of his inspirations is poet Gwendolyn Brooks, whose portrait he painted on Wednesday afternoon to allow Millikin students to watch the process. He had already sketched her face in pencil and planned an abstract background with the most focus on her eyes, he said.
The prolific author of more than 10 poetry collections, Brooks described her work as “folksy narrative.” She used forms ranging from free verse to sonnets, with themes of social issues, portraits of black urban poor and politics.
In 1950, she was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry for her book "Annie Allen," becoming the first African-American woman to receive the honor. From 1968 to her death in 2000, Brooks served as the Poet Laureate for the state of Illinois.
One of the things that resonates most with Burton, he said, is the idea that if you think of yourself as royalty, the way you carry yourself and treat other people will change.
One of the paintings on display at Millikin on Wednesday was of a young black boy with a crown just sketched above his head. Burton got the idea from seeing a photo of a child in a suit, surrounded by adult men also wearing suits.
“I let the painting tell me when it's finished,” he said. “Every artist can always add more. Paintings are never really 'finished.'”
