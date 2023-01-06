Decatur native part of Damar Hamlin's medical team

DECATUR — One of the doctors treating Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin is a Decatur native.

Dr. Timothy Pritts, who attended the Lutheran School Association and Eisenhower High School in Decatur and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, was one of two doctors who gave an update on Hamlin's condition to ESPN on Thursday. Hamlin is awake and responding, he said.

"It appears his neurological condition and function is intact," Pritts said in the briefing. "We are very proud to report that and very happy for him, and for his family and for the Buffalo Bills organization, that he is making improvement."

Hamlin is being treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Pritts is on staff, and is still critically ill and in intensive care, Pritts said.

The Lutheran School Association posted on Facebook that the school is proud to celebrate alumni like Pritts.

"We love to celebrate our alumni and the work God has called them to. Would you join us and praise God for the important work LSA eighth grade graduate, Dr. Timothy Pritts, is doing?"

Hamlin collapsed on the field during a game on Jan. 2 with cardiac arrest and underwent CPR until an ambulance arrived. When he regained consciousness on Wednesday, he was unable to speak due to the breathing tube in his throat, but was able to communicate through notes, doctors said. His first question was "Did we win?" which greatly encouraged family and medical staff. As Pritts described it during a news conference, “That tells us that it’s not only that the lights are on. We know that he’s home, and that it appears that all the cylinders are firing within his brain.”

Mark Denzler went to Eisenhower and Illinois Wesleyan University with Pritts.

"Tim is just a truly genuine and humble person," said Denzler, president and CEO of the Illinois Manufacturers Association. "It’s really surreal to see a fellow Eisenhower Panther and IWU Titan on news but there is nobody better to handle these emergency cases. While this is a high profile case, Tim and his team at the U of C deal with trauma every day as they save lives."

This story will be updated.

