Decatur native responsible for parachutes on NASA Orion capsule

HOUSTON — Jared Daum used to launch model rockets in the backyard with his dad.

Now he is responsible for the parachutes on a real one: the Orion capsule now orbiting the moon as part of the Artemis mission. The Orion has traveled farther into space than any human-rated spacecraft ever has, and farther than the previous record holder, Apollo 13.

In 2025, the Artemis III mission will send the first woman and first person of color to the surface of the moon. Artemis IV is already being planned as well.

“I am responsible for everything about the parachutes,” said Daum, the Orion parachute subsystem manger for NASA in Houston. “It's a big project to build a system like this. These have been in design and development for more than 15 years, even before I went to college, the work started.”

The son of John and Melinda Daum of Decatur, Jared Daum graduated from MacArthur High School before going to the University of Illinois to major in music performance. He'd always been good at math and science. His father taught robotics at Richland Community College, his mother majored in music education, and his grandfather was a music director. Music was such a huge part of his life, he said, that it wasn't until he was in college that he realized his future lay in engineering.

He entered an internship program at Johnson Space Center in Houston, spending three semesters in rotations in different areas, with breaks in between to attend classes at U of I. When he finished the third rotation, they offered him a job at NASA.

“I accepted it because it was awesome,” Daum said with a chuckle.

It takes years of engineering, testing, planning and preparing to send a ship into space, and safety of future astronauts is paramount, Daum said. This first mission is unmanned but the next, in May 2024, will have astronauts on board before the moon landing planned for 2025.

“It takes time to put the intricate systems in testing to make sure it's safe,” Daum said.

The parachutes alone have been put through their paces in every possible scenario the engineering team could come up with so they'd know how the parachutes would perform no matter what might happen, he said. He'll be on hand when the Orion returns to Earth on Dec. 11.

“I'll be in mission control monitoring the re-entry, descent, landing and recovery,” Daum said. “I'm working with flight controllers to make sure all systems are looking good, monitoring the parachutes during deployment, working with crews to make sure they're safe, and they're not injured by hazards or pyrotechnics.”

Every other aspect of the capsule, the rocket and modules has been put through its paces, too, over several years, Daum said, so that when astronauts are sent out on them, NASA can feel confident everything will go as planned.

As a young man, Daum told his father he wanted to help make it possible for humans to someday walk on Mars, which his dad said "stopped me in my tracks."

That may be a few years away yet, but Daum is in the right place to make it happen eventually.

"I want to give special thanks to my parents for letting me make my own choices and providing me the opportunity to be successful," Daum said.

“We are so excited that our son is playing a role in human space exploration,” Melinda Daum said. “We’re looking forward to watching the last few minutes of the mission to see the parachutes deploy.”