Decatur native to discuss NASA at Rock Springs Center

DECATUR — Decatur native Scott Tashakkor, who works at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama, will speak at Rock Springs Center on Saturday, Dec. 17.
The 10 a.m. event is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
He will discuss NASA, rocket launches, and some basic space concepts. Tashakkor is a graduate of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and has written, tested and led development of the flight software utilized by NASA’s Space Launch System.
