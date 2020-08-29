 Skip to main content
Decatur nature center holding workshop on making kites
Build a kite
Provided photo

DECATUR — Rock Springs Conservation Area is holding a kite-making workshop.

The free event open to all ages is 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, at the Rodney T. Miller Wetland, 1400 Brozio Lane.

Kites will be made from everyday materials. 

Pre-register by Sept. 4 at maconcountyconservation.org. Face masks and social distancing required.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

