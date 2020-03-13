Decatur parents, daycare providers, students prepare for 2 weeks of school closures

Decatur Day Care Center director Janice Baldwin said there were discussions in the days leading up to the governor’s announcement about how to respond. Because the announcement came late in the day, it was decided the board would hold a conference call on Saturday to discuss its options when it comes to the types of services it will provide during the next two weeks.

Home daycare provider Jamie Henry said the parents of the young children in her care had already contacted her to ask about siblings. She’s able to take them because her 16-year-old son, licensed as an assistant, will be out of school and able to help.

“If I didn’t have him, I would be in a bind,” she said, as the state mandates how many children she can care for, including her own. There are other considerations, too: “I buy my groceries for a month and didn’t plan on being out of school for three weeks. That’s extra food money I need to worry about along with everything else.”

Parent Stepheni Hall works for the Innovation Learning before- and after-school program at Dennis Lab School. She isn’t worried about her time off, but is concerned more for the parents.

“I’ve got parents who do it by themselves,” she said. “They need this program. Parents are going to have to find other resources.”