Decatur parents, daycare providers, students prepare for 2 weeks of school closures

DECATUR — Parents, students, school administrators and daycare providers scrambled Friday to adjust to an unexpected schedule — and a new reality — after Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered schools to close from Tuesday to March 30.
The move, which follows similar steps taken in states including Ohio and Michigan, is meant to hamper the spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19. It affects nearly 2 million students statewide in both public and private schools.
For some, the severity of the measure helped crystallize the seriousness of the global pandemic, which has not reached Central Illinois. No cases have been confirmed in Macon County.
“I’m nervous. I wasn’t nervous at first, but now I’m feeling like: We can’t even be in school? This must be serious,” said Romiah Bates, an 18-year-old senior at Eisenhower High School. “But I feel like it’s the right thing to do for the health of everyone.”
Pritzker acknowledged that the decision will deeply affect students who receive meals at school and parents or family members who are unable to work from home. The Chicago Democrat said he still believes closing schools is necessary to limit the virus' spread.
“None of the choices that we have had to make over the last week have been easy or simple,” Pritzker said. “All of these choices have cascading effects.”
Pritzker said state officials are working to plan food delivery to students' homes or to neighborhood facilities around the state. He also said the state has granted access to unemployment benefits to people unemployed due to concerns about the coronavirus.
Decatur Public Schools Superintendent Paul Fregeau said Friday that classes would also be canceled Monday. He said the school district was working to develop online learning offerings and plans to distribute food to families who rely on meals at school to feed their children. Families will be contacted with updates, which will also be available at bit.ly/DPScoronavirus.
‘No one knows what to do’
Bates, the Eisenhower senior, was worried about the effects on her academic progress. She’s part of a tech program at Richland Community College to become a certified nursing assistant and was concerned the postponement would cause her not to be able to finish the clinical portion of the program.
“You have to have a certain amount of hours, and I’m still working toward that. The head of the program at Richland is doing a good job keeping us updated with what’s going on, but they’re still not sure how the clinical hours are going to work.
“All this just came out of nowhere, and no one knows what to do.”
Daycare providers on Friday were fielding calls from parents looking for childcare as they continue to work. Several contacted by the Herald & Review said they would be able to accommodate older siblings of young children already in their care, but were otherwise full.
“We will be open and be here to help serve whoever we can,” Kids-N-Fitness director Karen Stock said. “The kids in our school-age program will be able to be here.”
Stock said she cannot take any new children at the daycare, which accepts children ages 6 weeks to 12 years and has a building capacity of 200.
Assistant Director for Kid’s Castle Learning Center Stasia Harris began receiving phone calls Friday afternoon about the center’s openings for the next two weeks.
“We are still open,” she said, and would remain so unless required to close by the state. About 30 school-age children are expected in the coming weeks.
The center offers services for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years. Harris is expecting the regular clients to bring the older children. “We do it in the summer, when school’s out, during spring break,” she said.
The staff is already cautious with germs, cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces regularly, she said. Parents are notified as soon as a child shows any signs of illness.
Decatur Day Care Center director Janice Baldwin said there were discussions in the days leading up to the governor’s announcement about how to respond. Because the announcement came late in the day, it was decided the board would hold a conference call on Saturday to discuss its options when it comes to the types of services it will provide during the next two weeks.
Home daycare provider Jamie Henry said the parents of the young children in her care had already contacted her to ask about siblings. She’s able to take them because her 16-year-old son, licensed as an assistant, will be out of school and able to help.
“If I didn’t have him, I would be in a bind,” she said, as the state mandates how many children she can care for, including her own. There are other considerations, too: “I buy my groceries for a month and didn’t plan on being out of school for three weeks. That’s extra food money I need to worry about along with everything else.”
Parent Stepheni Hall works for the Innovation Learning before- and after-school program at Dennis Lab School. She isn’t worried about her time off, but is concerned more for the parents.
“I’ve got parents who do it by themselves,” she said. “They need this program. Parents are going to have to find other resources.”
Hall said she is willing to babysit. “But hopefully the community will pull through,” she said. “I know the school is going to take care of the community too.”
City Librarian Rick Meyer said that, while it is not a daycare, the library could serve as a “safe haven” for children. An upcoming READiculous event next week has been canceled, and decisions about other programs will be made Monday, he said.
The library has no fines for overdue materials, and patrons are encouraged to stay home if they are showing any symptoms of illness. Books that are returned will go through a 48-hour quarantine before being returned to shelves. It has also publicized information about its electronic offerings on its Facebook page.
Alida Graham, board president of Old King’s Orchard Community Center, said she planned to discuss with the center’s board whether to make changes to its regular operations.
“Certainly the point of this is so the children are not having contact with each other,” she said, “and yet on the flip side, we know they desperately probably need somewhere to go and to see if there are other ways to continue their learning in different environments.”
Most of the center’s work is one-on-one, she said, so large groups of people typically are not gathering there. It does offer an open gym on Sunday nights, and a decision about that and other programs will come in the next few days, Graham said.
‘Better safe than sorry’
Some parents told the Herald & Review that they understood the need for the school closures. While the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms for most people, it can cause more severe illness for older adults and people with existing health conditions.
“I’m glad the governor took these measures,” said Michelle Brown, a teacher at Hope Academy. “I don’t want my community to suffer like other places are.”
Brown said grandparents function as babysitters and primary caregivers for a number of students. If they are sickened or killed by the virus, there would be no one to care for those children, she said.
“I would rather kids lose two weeks of classroom instruction than lose grandparents,” she said.
LaKeysha Bond expressed similar sentiments on Friday. The Decatur mother has children ranging in age from 13 to 18, including Bates, the Eisenhower senior.
“I’m OK with it,” Bond said. “They’re trying to take preventative measures, and I understand that. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”
Bond said the cancellation would cause a greater challenge for her sister, whose children are younger. Her own concerns are a little further in the future: “Whether or not they’re going to have graduation worries me. This is my first child graduating and I want to see her graduate. We’ve really been looking forward to that.”
Kevin Warnick said that, as a single parent of three children, the closure would cost him because his work hours are the same as school hours.
“It’s going to be hard,” said Warnick, whose kids are 9, 11 and 12, “but I would rather a short-term shutdown rather than a long-term shutdown, so we will make it through, just as if it was summer vacation or spring break.”
One person who wasn’t excited about the prospect: 8-year-old Connor Black, who has already grown tired of his time away from his teachers, friends and work at Enterprise School. “I want to go back to school and learn more,” he said.
Connor and his mother Mary Black weren't sure what the family, including 5-year-old Sophia, were going to do with more time off from school, except to keep learning. “Read a bunch of books,” Black said. “And they’ll be here (at Kid’s Castle).”
Black said she understands the concerns as well as the rules the state has implemented.
“It is probably wise, long-term, as a precautionary measure,” she said. “But it’s going to be a hardship on a whole lot of parents and employees.”
