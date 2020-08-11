You are the owner of this article.
Decatur Park District offering camp for virtual learning students
Decatur Park District offering camp for virtual learning students

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will be offering a fall day camp from 7 a.m. through 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, Aug. 17 to Oct. 9, at the Decatur Indoor Sports Center, 1295 W. Wood St.

The event is offered to children ages 5-14. Cost will be $160 per week or $140 with resident discount; $40 per day or $35 with resident discount. A 15% discount will be apply for each sibling.

The camp is offered to help working parents with their students who are attending virtual school this quarter.

Campers can work on e-learning assignments. They can also participate in arts and crafts as well as group games and free play. A snack, quiet workspace and physical, nutritional and other activities will be provided by counselors. Campers are required to bring their own mask, e-learning devices, headphones, lunch and a water bottle.

Pre-registration is required. Parent packets can be requested from danitad@decparks.com or at the DISC before the first day of attendance. Visit decatur-parks.org or call (217) 429-3472 for more information.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

