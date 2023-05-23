DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will be providing free meals at Decatur parks as part of the Summer Food Service Program.
The free meals, for children ages 18 and under, will be available Monday through Friday beginning June 5 until July 28. No lunch will be served on July 4.
Yellow Hat park leaders will serve the meals, play games and lead educational activities.
For more information, call Jamie Gower, director of recreation and facilities, at 217-422-5911.
Lunch locations and times:
- Garfield Park, 1 to 2 p.m.
- Hess Park, 1 to 2 p.m.
- Johns Hill Park, 1 to 2 p.m.
- Monroe Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Mueller Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Oak Grove Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Overlook Adventure Park, by the playground, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- South Shores Park, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
- Torrence Park, 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
