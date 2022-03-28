Decatur Park District to share master plan

DECATUR — The Decatur Park District will share its master plan update draft in a public meeting and Zoom presentation at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, at Hickory Point Banquet Facility.
To join via Zoom, visit zoom.com. The meeting ID is 875 9509 1502 and the passcode is parks.
Once adopted, the master plan will guide park district planning for the next several years.
For information, call (217) 422-5911.
