Decatur police sergeant, educator team up to Cycle Across Illinois

DECATUR — Physically challenging events are nothing new for Jill Reedy, so when she heard that there was an opening in the Cycle Across Illinois event, she was up for it.

However, by the time she heard that, there wasn't a lot of time left to train for the 340-mile ride.

“I'm in pandemic shape like most people,” she said with a chuckle. “I had not been on my bike for a while. I think it was around May 17 (when I started training). I'd just taken son out west to fight wildfires. I didn't start seriously riding lots of miles until the middle of May, and we've been riding rain or shine to get ready. I wouldn't say I'm in top shape ready for this, but I'm determined.”

Reedy, assistant superintendent of Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, has done triathlons and Iron Man competitions.

“This is something good I can do to help support law enforcement,” she said.

Cycle Across Illinois raises funds to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers. This year's event kicked off in Alton on Thursday and will finish on Sunday in Chicago. Reedy and Decatur Police Department Sgt. Scott Rosenbery represent Team Decatur and the two have worked hard to raise money, Reedy said.

It's not too late to donate. Visit mightycause.com and search for 2021 Cycle Across Illinois – Team Decatur.

At stops along the way, ceremonies will be held to honor fallen officers in their home communities. Similar events are held around the country, Reedy said.

As an educator, Reedy said, she can share her experience with others. She and Rosenbery plan to create a student summit after the school year starts to bring students and law enforcement together and build positive relationships.

“It's kind of cool to have education and law enforcement working together,” Reedy said. “We need a little more peace in the world.”

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

