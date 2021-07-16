 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur police sergeant, educator team up to Cycle Across Illinois

071721-blm-loc-1policebikes

Members of the Terry Engle family and law enforcement from the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors gather during Cycle Across Illinois, a charity bicycle ride that benefits police survivors, as the ride stopped Friday at International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 197 offices in Bloomington. Engle, chief of the Hampton Police Department, was killed in a motor vehicle crash on April 11, 2020, while responding to a call.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Physically challenging events are nothing new for Jill Reedy, so when she heard that there was an opening in the Cycle Across Illinois event, she was up for it.

However, by the time she heard that, there wasn't a lot of time left to train for the 340-mile ride.

“I'm in pandemic shape like most people,” she said with a chuckle. “I had not been on my bike for a while. I think it was around May 17 (when I started training). I'd just taken son out west to fight wildfires. I didn't start seriously riding lots of miles until the middle of May, and we've been riding rain or shine to get ready. I wouldn't say I'm in top shape ready for this, but I'm determined.”

Reedy, assistant superintendent of Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education, has done triathlons and Iron Man competitions.

Participants in Cycle Across Illinois 2016 talk about the event. 

“This is something good I can do to help support law enforcement,” she said.

People are also reading…

Cycle Across Illinois raises funds to help the families of fallen law enforcement officers. This year's event kicked off in Alton on Thursday and will finish on Sunday in Chicago. Reedy and Decatur Police Department Sgt. Scott Rosenbery represent Team Decatur and the two have worked hard to raise money, Reedy said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It's not too late to donate. Visit mightycause.com and search for 2021 Cycle Across Illinois – Team Decatur.

At stops along the way, ceremonies will be held to honor fallen officers in their home communities. Similar events are held around the country, Reedy said.

071721-blm-loc-2policebikes

About 50 members of the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors take off for Towanda after stopping at IBEW Local 197 offices in Bloomington on Friday. Participants in the Cycle Across Illinois event were riding about 360 miles across the state to bring attention to those officers lost in the line of duty. 

As an educator, Reedy said, she can share her experience with others. She and Rosenbery plan to create a student summit after the school year starts to bring students and law enforcement together and build positive relationships.

“It's kind of cool to have education and law enforcement working together,” Reedy said. “We need a little more peace in the world.”

071721-blm-loc-3policebikes

Members of the Illinois Chapter of Concerns of Police Survivors meet with children of supporters of the organization outside the IBEW Local 197 offices in Bloomington on Friday. 

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden: Virus disinformation is 'killing people'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News