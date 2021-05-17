Decatur Prep Academy students welcomed to dual credit program

Representatives from Richland were also there, and students filled out their applications for admission to Richland on the spot, handing them over to the Richland staff to make it official.

The students are now Richland students every bit as if they were taking all their classes on Richland's campus, said Denise Crews, vice president of academic services, and they have access to all the same assistance and services. As freshmen, they'll take their Richland classes at their high schools, but by junior and senior years, they'll be traveling to Richland to take their classes there.

The program is rigorous, said Ashley Grayned, executive director of Innovative Programs, who spent two years organizing and planning the program.

“In order to really give birth to this idea, which started with previous administration, it came directly off of our strategic plan,” Grayned said. “We had to have Richland at the table and ultimately, we had to negotiate and have the buy-in and support of our (Decatur Education Association) because it's dual credit and adjunct professors and all those things in the contract.”