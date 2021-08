Decatur principal earns regional honors

DECATUR — Amy Zahm, principal of Eisenhower High School in Decatur, has been named Regional High School Principal of the Year by the Abe Lincoln region of the Illinois Principals Association.

Zahm was honored at the Region Awards Banquet on Monday at Doherty’s Pub & Pins.

She hails from Quincy and has been with Decatur schools since 2012. Previously, she was employed by Springfield Public Schools and Mid-State Special Education. She has served as Eisenhower's principal for seven years.

