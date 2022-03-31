Decatur principal moving to Kankakee schools

Now she has been named principal of Kankakee Junior High School at an annual salary of $102,550.

When Morgan-Harris' removal from Muffley became public knowledge in January, Decatur Public Schools spokeswoman Denise Swarthout said the change was part of the district's policy to provide support to administrators.

"We want to make sure all administrators are set up to succeed, by providing a variety of support services and mentorship," Swarthout said then. "One support is to provide daily leadership development."

Morgan-Harris began work in Decatur in August. In January, long-time Decatur administrator Paul Ranstead was named as her replacement.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.