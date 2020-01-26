Decatur program delivers learning

Ryan Stogner, 22, has been part of the program for nearly five months, beginning with the Restore program. High school was a challenge for Stogner. He said drugs were a part of his life since he was 13 years old. He couldn’t find any resources available for him.

“I need my education,” he said. “I didn’t see it as important when I was younger.”

Stogner said he tried living on his own, but ended up with the same results. “I would get arrested or go back to drugs,” he said. “I know this is my best option for success.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Project Read began 36 years ago. The program originally focused on reading. “But as we helped people improve their reading, we realized they were still hitting a brick wall,” Pangrac said.

The directors learned most jobs require some level of math.