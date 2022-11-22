Decatur programs get state adult literacy grants

DECATUR — Decatur's Baby TALK and Richland Community College are among recipients of Secretary of State Jesse White's adult literacy grants.
White awarded $5.6 million in grants statewide to programs to help adults improve reading, writing and math skills.
Baby TALK received $50,000 for its family literacy program. RCC received $70,000 for the Project Read Plus Literacy program.
“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year.”
Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.
