 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur programs get state adult literacy grants

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur's Baby TALK and Richland Community College are among recipients of Secretary of State Jesse White's adult literacy grants.

White awarded $5.6 million in grants statewide to programs to help adults improve reading, writing and math skills. 

Baby TALK received $50,000 for its family literacy program. RCC received $70,000 for the Project Read Plus Literacy program.

Jesse White

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White

“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year.”

While parents and educators have been focusing on home-schooling and getting kids back in the classroom, another crisis has been brewing. American kids have a serious problem with reading. 25 million children are affected by the literacy crisis in the U.S. In 2019, 2/3 of 4th graders were not proficient readers and as they moved through school, the gap widened. Source by: Stringr

Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.

People are also reading…

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Reading Aloud to Your Kids Might Make Them Smarter

Reading Aloud to Your Kids Might Make Them Smarter

TUESDAY, May 31, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Reading to little ones builds bonds with their caregivers and boosts their language and literacy skills, but story time also benefits older kids, a new study reports.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News