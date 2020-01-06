Decatur project focuses on growing up gardens

Stevens said the group also makes sure to be available to children eating at Good Samaritan during school breaks, to encourage them to read and to play board games with them.

The gardening program in the summer is for kids ages 10 to 12. The apprentices get paid to help out and learn job and life skills in the process.

The garden is next door to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Illinois, Stevens said, and that organization said Kids Club could put their shed on the organization's property.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters also collects rainwater from their roof and they have a water barrel, and that's what we use to water the garden,” Stevens said. “So it's kind of like a little community there.”

Grace made the bracelets, which she dubbed “Gracelets” and sold them to raise the money for the shed and it took her several months to make enough for the shed, which she bought the weekend after New Year's Day.

Lowe's manager David Ozier also gave a matching donation from the store, which the Kids Club can use to buy more gardening tools.