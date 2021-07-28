 Skip to main content
Decatur Public Library reinstates mask requirement

DECATUR — Beginning Thursday, July 29, the Decatur Public Library will require everyone who enters the library to wear a mask.

A notice on the library's website from City Librarian Rick Meyer refers to the changed guidance from the Centers for Disease Control, the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Macon County Health Department.

"For communities that are experiencing either substantial or high rates of transmission, indoor mask wearing is recommended for all, regardless of vaccination status," said the statement. "Macon County is currently in a state of substantial transmission and therefore, beginning Thursday, July 29, 2021 Decatur Public Library will require all visitors, patrons, and staff to wear masks while inside the library. The only exception will be for small children 2 and under. Decatur Public Library will closely monitor the local transmission rates and adjust policies as we are able."

