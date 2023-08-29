DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools Board of Education approved a three-year e-learning plan on Tuesday.

The Regional Office of Education requires a three-year plan, said Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout, and the district's previous plan has expired.

Board member Kevin Collins-Brown asked what the differences are between the previous plan and the new one, and Swarthout said other than changing the language, removing references to COVID-19 and changing “remote learning” to “e-learning,” the plans are identical.

“Previously, the days weren't utilized very well,” Collins-Brown said. “I heard of kids not having access to iPads, not logging on or not engaged.”

In his own family, he said, the children were using iPads to download TikTok videos and do other things that weren't schoolwork until he and his spouse put a stop to it.

“We'll set expectations well before we need to use it,” Swarthout said.

The district has the option, she said, to use e-learning or emergency days for weather, for example. E-learning days don't have to be made up at the end of the year, but emergency days do, and five emergency days are built into the school calendar. If the district has enough warning before a weather emergency, iPads can be sent home with students and teachers can create online lesson plans with clear expectations. If there isn't time for that, the district can use an emergency day instead.

Guidelines call for students in preschool to spend 30 minutes a day on e-learning activities, with 10 minutes devoted to each subject; K-2, 60 minutes a day, or 20 minutes per subject; third through sixth grade, 90 minutes a day, 30 minutes each for reading and math and 15 to 30 minutes for social studies, science and an optional 10 to 15 minutes for “encore” classes like music and physical education; seventh and eighth grade, 120 minutes a day, or 20 minutes per subject; and high school, 180 minutes a day, or 25 minutes per class.

Students will have the option to make up or re-do work assigned or completed during e-learning, and the emphasis is on learning rather than compliance. Teachers will not assign grades and will instead track assignments for completion and turn in a report to the building principal.

Teachers will not be “on demand” during e-learning. Teaching hours will be 9 to 11 a.m. with office hours to answer questions or provide assistance from noon to 2 p.m.

With three board members absent, the motion was approved 3-1. Collins-Brown voted against it.

Charts: Remote learning's impact on children