Decatur Public Schools board president stepping down, moving to Florida

Dan Oakes, president of the Decatur Public Schools Board of Education, is stepping down after seven terms on the board.

The district said that Oakes told the school board Tuesday that his next meeting, Aug. 23, would be his last. Oakes is relocating to Florida, the district said in a statement, adding that the move has been in the works for more than a year.

"I’ve enjoyed my time on the Board immensely, both the good and the bad, but it’s time for me to move on, time for a change," Oakes said.

Oakes was first elected to the board in 1991. He has served continuously since 1998.

“President Oakes has been a steady force on the Board for more than 20 years and we appreciate his leadership tremendously,” said Superintendent Rochelle Clark in a statement. “We wish him nothing but the best as he heads for retirement in Florida.”

The district said the board has 60 days to fill the vacancy. The board will accept résumés from residents who are interested, and it may then appoint a candidate or invite the candidate for personal interviews to be conducted during closed meetings.

The person chosen by the board will serve the remainder of Oakes' unexpired term until the next school board elections in April, the district said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.