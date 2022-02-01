 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur Public Schools calls e-learning day on Wednesday

Decatur Public Schools Meta Image - Keil Building

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools has declared Wednesday an e-learning day due to incoming winter weather.

Students will learn from home and are expected to log into Google Classroom or Seesaw, depending on grade level, for live instruction from their teachers, starting at their regular start time for the day.

All athletics, extracurricular and Extended Day programs are canceled for Wednesday.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

