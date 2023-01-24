Decatur Public Schools closed on Wednesday

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to forecasted inclement weather.

Spokeswoman Maria Robertson said the day will be considered a snow day and will be made up at the end of the school year. All extracurricular and sports activities are also canceled on Wednesday.

No decision has yet been made regarding Thursday.

The Herald & Review is developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.

Photos: Winter storm hits Decatur