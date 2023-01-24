 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur Public Schools closed on Wednesday

  • 0

DECATUR — Decatur Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25, due to forecasted inclement weather.

Spokeswoman Maria Robertson said the day will be considered a snow day and will be made up at the end of the school year. All extracurricular and sports activities are also canceled on Wednesday.

No decision has yet been made regarding Thursday.

The Herald & Review is developing a list of closures and cancellations for the Decatur area. Have one to add? Email us at DECNews@lee.net.  

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

George Santos claims he survived 'assassination attempt'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News